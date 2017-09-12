Seoul stocks open higher on US gains

BUSINESS

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street gains.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 8.17 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,367.25 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.28 percent, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, gained 0.54 percent.Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, climbed 0.74 percent, while AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, advanced 0.95 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,128.80 won against the US dollar, up 3.10 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)