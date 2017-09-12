US House committee to hold hearing on N. Korea

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- The US House of Representatives will hold a hearing this week to address the North Korea issue following its latest nuclear test, the relevant committee said Monday.



Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, will convene a hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss "Sanctions, Diplomacy, and Information: Pressuring North Korea."



The hearing will be attended by Susan Thornton, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Marshall Billingslea, assistant secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence."The nuclear test conducted by North Korea on September 3 was its most powerful to date, and its ICBM capabilities continue to improve," Royce said in a statement, referring to intercontinental ballistic missiles."Sanctions, diplomacy and information must be fully utilized to address this direct threat to the United States and our allies."Royce added that Congress has provided the administration with tools to cut off channels of funding for Pyongyang's weapons programs to "ultimately, help change North Korea from within.""With this hearing, we will examine additional steps to exert maximum pressure on North Korea," he said. (Yonhap)