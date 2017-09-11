Renault Samsung launches upgraded SM5 sedan without price hikes

BUSINESS

Renault Samsung Motors Corp. has launched an upgraded SM5 sedan but didn't raise the price in order to boost sales, the company said Monday.



The SM5 midsize sedan powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine has been a long-running best seller for the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault S.A. in the past 20 years.



The SM5 is priced at 22 million won ($19,500) in the domestic market.







Renault Samsung Motor`s upgraded SM5 sedan (Photo courtesy of Renault Samsung) (Yonhap)

Last week, Renault Samsung added the gasoline version of its flagship QM6 sport-utility vehicle to its domestic lineup. The carmaker set the price of the SUV model at a "reasonable" 26 million won.In the January-August period, Renault Samsung sold a total of 178,659 vehicles, up 13 percent from 157,654 units a year earlier.The company's lineup also includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 subcompact SUV, and the SM7 and SM6 sedans.Renault S.A. owns an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)