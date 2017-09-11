American Airlines appoints new head in Korea

The US air carrier has operated its local business office here since 2013, starting with its nonstop flight between Incheon Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the US. Early this year, the company also started to fly new Boeing 787-9 aircrafts for its routes to Korea.
“It is my great pleasure to lead the local unit of the world’s biggest airline company, said Jang. “I will try my best to offer outstanding services to domestic customers,” he added.
|Jang Eun-seok, American Airlines’ country director for Korea (American Airlines)
American Airlines also expressed hopes that the new country manager would increase the company’s presence in Korea.
“The company is happy with having well-experienced Jang as its local manager,” said Thomas Scruby, American Airlines’ commercial director for Japan and Korea.
Jang previously led the local unit of Philippine Airline. He has 16 years of experience in the airline and cargo industries.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)