LG to show auto-parts tech at motor show in Germany

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean firm LG Electronics Inc. said Monday that it would showcase its advanced auto-parts related technology at a motor show to be held in Germany this week.LG Electronics said it would show key auto parts to global automakers during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show to be held from Sept. 14 to 17.Since its first participation in the 2014 Beijing Motor Show, LG Electronics has been rolling out crucial auto parts at international motor shows.LG Electronics plans to showcase its AV navigation system, auto infotainment gadget, battery heater and others.Last month, LG Electronics said it will build a factory for the production of electric-vehicle parts in the United States. The factory is intended to produce battery packs for electric cars and is aimed to gradually expand the scope of its operations to other key parts.Other LG affiliates, such as LG Chem Ltd. and LG Display Co., produce car batteries and automotive displays, respectively. LG Hausys Ltd. and LG Innotek Co. also each supply materials and camera modules for automobiles.LG Electronics has been making efforts to improve the profitability of its vehicle component business, although the sector's overall performance has not met expectations so far. The division posted an operating loss of 14.5 billion won ($12.7 million) in the January-March period. (Yonhap)