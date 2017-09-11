Seoul stocks up late Monday morning on eased geopolitical risks

BUSINESS

South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, recouping last week's losses sparked by concerns over North Korea's nuclear provocations.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 20.21 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,363.93 as of 11:20 a.m.Tech shares continued to trade higher, with top cap Samsung Electronics advancing 2.12 percent. Chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.1 percent, and flat panel maker LG Display moved up 1.42 percent.Auto shares were in negative train, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor losing 0.74 percent and its sister Kia Motors shedding 0.91 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis decreased 2.67 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,128.2 won against the US dollar, down 0.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)