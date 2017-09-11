Tour promotion event held in Bangkok

BUSINESS

Visitors look around booths during a Korean tour fair that took place in Bangkok on Sept. 9, 2017, in this photo provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. (Yonhap)

South Korea's tourism promotion agency said Monday that it has held a two-day event in Thailand over the weekend to attract more Thai tourists and promote Korean goods.During the 2017 Love Korea Weekend organized by the Korea Tourism Organization, a slew of South Korean firms set up booths to promote their goods as well.According to the KTO, some 10,000 Thai citizens got together at the event and enjoyed South Korean culture through a variety of activities.In the first seven months of the year, some 283,000 Thai tourists visited South Korea, up 3 percent from a year earlier.For 2017, tourists from Thailand are expected to top 500,000, up from 470,000 last year. (Yonhap)