Moon's approval rating falls for 2nd straight week

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell for the second straight week amid nuclear tensions with North Korea, according to a weekly poll released Monday.



The Realmeter poll put Moon's approval rating at 69.1 percent, down 4 percentage points from a week earlier. It was the first time his support has fallen below 70 percent in a Realmeter survey since he took office in May.



The survey of 2,543 adults from Sept. 4-8 also showed those with a negative assessment of Moon's performance rising 2.8 percentage points to 24.6 percent. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.



(Yonhap)

"It's the first time that the approval rating fell below 70 percent in a weekly survey," the polling agency said. "The ratings of President Moon and his Democratic Party fell together as the sense of a security crisis in the wake of North Korea's sixth nuclear test continued."Moon's rating rebounded a bit following his decision to deploy additional launchers for the US THAAD missile defense system, the agency said, adding that the score rose even among liberals who have expressed opposition to the deployment.Moon's Democratic Party also saw its rating drop 1.6 percentage point to 49.7 percent, the second time the party's popularity has fallen below 50 percent since May's presidential election.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party had an approval rating of 16.7 percent, up 0.3 percentage point from a week earlier, while the minor opposition Bareun Party and the People's Party had approval ratings of 6.3 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. (Yonhap)