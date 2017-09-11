Korea finishes runner-up at U-18 Baseball World Cup

SPORTS

In this photo provided by the Korea Baseball Softball Association on Sept. 7, 2017, South Korea`s Kang Baek-ho celebrates during the U-18 Baseball World Cup game between South Korea and Cuba at Port Arthur Stadium in Thunder Bay, Canada. (Yonhap)

South Korea's youth baseball team has finished second at a world championships in Canada after losing to the United States.South Korea was blanked by the US 8-0 in the final at the U-18 Baseball World Cup at Port Arthur Stadium in Thunder Bay, Canada, on Sunday (local time). It was South Korea's first runner-up finish at the competition formerly known as the World Junior Baseball Championship.South Korea was looking for its sixth world title after winning its last one in 2008. However, the team led by manager Lee Sung-ryul produced only four hits against the Americans, while it also fell apart after committing five defensive errors.This was South Korea's second defeat to the US at the 12-team tournament that started on Sept. 1. South Korea previously lost to the US 2-0 in the Super Round, where the top three teams from each Group A and B play another round-robin action to determine finalists. South Korea won Group A with five wins to advance to the Super Round.The latest result means the US has won the World Baseball Softball Confederation event four times in a row. The Americans now have nine U-18 World Cup titles total. (Yonhap)