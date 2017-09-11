LG OLED TV wins positive responses in US, Europe

The LG OLEDB7V model, a 65-inch OLED UHD TV, made by the South Korean home appliance giant has topped evaluations conducted by leading consumer magazines from nine European countries, including Italy-based Altroconsumo, Germany-based Stiftung Warentest, France-based Que Choisir and Spain-based OCU, they said.
The US consumer agency Consumer Reports has also designated the product the best in the sector by giving it a record high score of 89, they added.
LG's home entertainment business posted an operating profit ratio of 8.5 percent in the January-June period, with OLED TVs taking up 15 percent of its sales. LG said the figures are significant as OLED TVs only account for 3 percent of its combined shipment units.
Earlier, the company announced that it had partnered with Bang & Olufsen to adopt the Danish company's audio solution for its OLED TVs. (Yonhap)