LG OLED TV wins positive responses in US, Europe

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 11, 2017 - 10:16
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2017 - 10:16
LG Electronics Inc.'s high-end organic light-emitting diode TV products have won positive responses from American and European consumer magazines, industry sources said Monday.

The LG OLEDB7V model, a 65-inch OLED UHD TV, made by the South Korean home appliance giant has topped evaluations conducted by leading consumer magazines from nine European countries, including Italy-based Altroconsumo, Germany-based Stiftung Warentest, France-based Que Choisir and Spain-based OCU, they said.
 
The US consumer agency Consumer Reports has also designated the product the best in the sector by giving it a record high score of 89, they added.

LG's home entertainment business posted an operating profit ratio of 8.5 percent in the January-June period, with OLED TVs taking up 15 percent of its sales. LG said the figures are significant as OLED TVs only account for 3 percent of its combined shipment units.

Earlier, the company announced that it had partnered with Bang & Olufsen to adopt the Danish company's audio solution for its OLED TVs. (Yonhap)

