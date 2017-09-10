Samsung releases 5-door fridge with easier access to on-the-go items

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it has introduced a five-door refrigerator that provides easy access to on-the-go items.The H9000 fridge, updated from the more conventional two-door refrigerator, allows users instant access to drinks and condiments while letting them store large and fresh food items in an inner space, Samsung said on its website."Perfect for frequently used items, this refrigerator lets you easily organize your food by type or family member," it said.The new fridge is around 60 percent more efficient in retaining cold air vis-a-vis ordinary refrigerators.Some models of the H9000 are equipped with Samsung's Internet of Things "Family Hub" smart technology.IoT is a concept in which objects are connected to the Internet and can identify themselves to other devices in order to exchange necessary data for improved efficiency and user convenience. (Yonhap)