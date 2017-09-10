Hotel Lotte opens 8th overseas location in Yangon

BUSINESS

Hotel Lotte Co., the operator of South Korea's biggest hotel chain, has opened a hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, as part of its gradual expansion strategy, the company said Sunday.



On Friday, Lotte Hotel Yangon began operations in the largest city in the Southeast Asian country as the Korean company's eighth overseas location, Hotel Lotte said in a statement.





Lotte Hotel Yangon, seen here, is Hotel Lotte Co.`s eighth overseas location. (Yonhap)

Lotte has expanded its hotel chain overseas as part of efforts to generate a new growth engine amid the nearly saturated domestic market.It currently has hotels in Moscow, Hanoi, Tashkent, Guam and New York. (Yonhap)