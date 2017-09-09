No Korean casualties reported in powerful quake in Mexico

NATIONAL

No South Korean casualties have been reported in a powerful earthquake in Mexico, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Saturday.



Mexico was hit by the most powerful earthquake in a century Thursday, leaving more than 60 people dead.





Officials check the safety of Korean citizens living in Mexico (Yonhap)

South Korea's embassies in Mexico and Guatemala have confirmed there are no South Korean casualties so far, though Korean firms suffered minor property damage, such as cracks in warehouse walls, according to the ministry.Officials in the two embassies are continuing to check the safety of Korean citizens living there amid concerns about aftershocks while providing them with information on what to do in case of an emergency, the ministry said. (Yonhap)