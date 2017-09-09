N. Korea warns it will watch every US move

NATIONAL

North Korea warned Saturday that it will watch every move of the United States as Washington pushes to impose new UN sanctions on the regime for its latest nuclear test.



Choe Hui-chol, a vice minister of foreign affairs, met with foreign ambassadors in the country on Friday to brief them on Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted over the weekend, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.



During the meeting, he said the test of what North Korea claims was an H-bomb was of "weighty significance" in the country's development of a "state nuclear force."





An outdoor ball took place in Pyongyang, Friday, a day before the 69th anniversary of North Korean regime's establishment. (Yonhap)

"Now the US is still making irresponsible remarks that the DPRK wants a war in disregard of the international community's will, while kicking off in the UN arena a 'campaign denouncing'the ICBM-ready H-bomb test in the DPRK," the KCNA quoted Choe as saying in an English dispatch early Saturday.DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The vice minister was referring to North Korea's claim that its H-bomb can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile."We will not take even a step back from the road of our option but keep bolstering the nuclear deterrence for self-defense to defend our government and people from the US nuclear war threat," Choe said. "The US should never forget the position of the DPRK as a full-fledged nuclear power possessed of ICBM together with A-bomb and H-bomb, and the DPRK will keep watching every move of the US."The ambassadors in attendance included those from Mongolia, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. (Yonhap)