S. Korea's central bank chief heads to Switzerland for BIS meeting

BUSINESS

South Korea's central bank chief has left for Switzerland to attend a meeting of the Bank for International Settlements, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Friday.



BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol also plans to discuss with his counterparts from major and emerging economies, global economic and financial market conditions, according to the bank.





Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (left) speaks at a parliamentary session on Monday. (Yonhap)

Lee is set to return home Tuesday.The BIS is an international financial institution that serves as a bank for central banks, providing services only to central banks. It currently has 60 member central banks and monetary authorities, including those representing the United States, Britain and France. (Yonhap)