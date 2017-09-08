Go to Mobile Version

S. Korea's central bank chief heads to Switzerland for BIS meeting

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Sept 8, 2017 - 20:06
  • Updated : Sept 8, 2017 - 20:37

South Korea's central bank chief has left for Switzerland to attend a meeting of the Bank for International Settlements, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Friday.

   BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol also plans to discuss with his counterparts from major and emerging economies, global economic and financial market conditions, according to the bank.

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (left) speaks at a parliamentary session on Monday. (Yonhap)


   Lee is set to return home Tuesday.

   The BIS is an international financial institution that serves as a bank for central banks, providing services only to central banks. It currently has 60 member central banks and monetary authorities, including those representing the United States, Britain and France. (Yonhap)

