Lagarde expects S. Korea's stable growth despite N. Korea risks

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde expected Friday South Korea's economy will continue to grow stably despite security risks stemming from North Korea, the foreign minister here said after their meeting in Seoul.



Top diplomat Kang Kyung-wha met Lagarde to discuss the economy of South Korea and the world as well as the country's cooperation with the IMF.





"Lagarde shared the point that South Korea's stable economic growth will be sustained in spite of the grave situation involving issues like North Korea's recent sixth nuclear test," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.The managing director of the IMF also highlighted the importance of institutional support for women workers to sustain steady global economic development.Kang, on her part, stressed the necessity of the IMF's active role for global economic growth and financial stability, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)