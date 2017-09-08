'Love in the Moonlight' wins best drama at Seoul Int'l Drama Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

KBS 2 TV's "Love in the Moonlight" received two awards from this year's Seoul International Drama Awards while the annual event was overshadowed by the on-going labor strike at the network.



The popular drama, which aired Aug. 22-Oct. 18, 2016, and featured Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung, won best drama and best actor in the Korean Wave or, or hallyu, category.



The awards ceremony took place at KBS Hall in Seoul's Yeouido on Thursday at 7 p.m. The show was planned to air live, but was forced to cancel as a staff shortage disrupted the network's operation. It will air midnight Friday.





(Seoul International Drama Awards)

The best program award went to "This is Us," an American TV series created by Dan Fogelman on NBC. The German drama "Redemption Road" won best TV movie. Best miniseries went to Belgium drama "Please Love Me."Turkish actor Kerem Bursin of "Heart of the City" won best actor while Russian actress Aleksandra Nikiforova who played in "Detective Anna" won best actress.Korean actors Park Bo-gum and Park Bo-young of "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon" both received best actor and best actress, respectively, in the hallyu category. (Yonhap)