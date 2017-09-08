'Love in the Moonlight' wins best drama at Seoul Int'l Drama Awards

KBS 2 TV's "Love in the Moonlight" received two awards from this year's Seoul International Drama Awards while the annual event was overshadowed by the on-going labor strike at the network.
The popular drama, which aired Aug. 22-Oct. 18, 2016, and featured Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung, won best drama and best actor in the Korean Wave or, or hallyu, category.
The awards ceremony took place at KBS Hall in Seoul's Yeouido on Thursday at 7 p.m. The show was planned to air live, but was forced to cancel as a staff shortage disrupted the network's operation. It will air midnight Friday.
|(Seoul International Drama Awards)
Turkish actor Kerem Bursin of "Heart of the City" won best actor while Russian actress Aleksandra Nikiforova who played in "Detective Anna" won best actress.
|(Seoul International Drama Awards)