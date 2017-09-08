R&B artist G.Soul soars high with ‘Circles’

He returned with the self-produced EP “Circles” featuring the lead track “Can’t” on Thursday. But while his voice is warm and sweet as a melting marshmallow, it also carries the flavor of alcohol on his new album.
“Every song I wrote in this album was created and recorded under the influence of alcohol. The songs give a hint about why I had to drink,” said G.Soul during a media showcase for “Circles” in Seoul on Thursday.
“It’s a very honest and personal album, as each song reflects my deepest thoughts and emotions.”
|G.Soul sings during a media showcase for his new EP “Circles” in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
G.Soul initially debuted under Studio J, a subsidiary of JYP Entertainment, in January 2015 with his first EP “Coming Home.” Out of all the trainees in the label’s history, G.Soul was trained for the longest period -- 15 years. Under the orchestration of Park Jin-young, the founder of JYP Entertainment, G.Soul dropped several singles including “You,” “Love Me Again” and “Where Do We Go from Here,” before moving to H1GHR Music, a hip-hop label founded by hip-hop artist Jay Park, in June.
“My new company has a well-organized system and a nice environment where I can work freely. I think that’s how I was able to make a quick comeback,” said G.Soul.
“This is my very first showcase and a solo stage. I still feel awkward with the fact that I have fans. I’m not exaggerating. Thank you so much for coming to my showcase,” he added.
“Circles” includes tracks “One More Interlude,” “Circles” and “Found You.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)