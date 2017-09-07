Veteran film director dies at 83

Kim Ki-duk, a former professor at Seoul Institute of the Arts, passed in the afternoon about four months after he was diagnosed with the terminal illness, according to sources familiar with the matter. He was 83.
|This file photo shows late South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk on Sept. 7, 2017. (Yonhap)
But the best-known piece of his filmography is "Barefooted Youth" in 1964, a romance between a young gangster and a diplomat's daughter that is met with opposition from her family and ends in suicide.
Kim officially retired from the film industry in 1977. (Yonhap)