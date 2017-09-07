[Travel bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju, a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition, offers visitors the chance to walk through hundreds of traditional Korean homes at the Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.Highlights include a moonlight photography competition, traditional music, Jeonju traditional opera, a shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.The event is being held until Sept. 13.For more information, visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.Donggang International Photo Festival offers various events, including an international photo competition based on the traditions of the festival.Visitors can enjoy 10 exhibitions and workshops during the festival period from July to early Oct. 1. The festival comprises a main exhibition, international contest and the Donggang Photo Award.The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is 2,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teens and 1,000 won for children. Groups of 20 or more get a discount.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese information.The homepage -- www.dgphotofestival.com -- only offers information in Korean.This year marks the 10th anniversary Lufthansa German Airline’s Incheon-Munich route service, and the company has events and promotions planned to commemorate the occasion.ufthansa offers special Oktoberfest in-flight meals and amenity kits every September and October when Oktoberfest takes place.Its flight attendants will be dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes on some flights, and this year the Oktoberfest crew will be on the Incheon-Munich route to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the route.Lufthansa is also offering a 10th anniversary special promotion until Sept. 10 for popular destinations in Europe, and is also planning special promotions and events with flight tickets as prizes.For further details, visit Lufthansa’s website (www.LH.com) or travel magazine (www.lh-travel-magazine.com).Namdanghang Port, located at the west end of Hongseong, is known for its exceptional seafood.A major jumbo shrimp party unfolds along the west coast of Korea from October to November.The Jumbo Shrimp Festival offers not only food but also various activities for visitors to take part in such as digging clam in the mud flats or catching jumbo shrimp.It also holds a diverse range of events such as traditional rites, fishing boat parades, singing contests as well as hands-on experience programs for catching and peeling jumbo shrimp. Regional products are also sold.The homepage -- tour.hongseong.go.kr -- only offers information in Korean.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.Hamyang Wild Ginseng Festival is held at Hamyang Sangrim Forest.The programs include the opening ceremony, a music competition, a busking performance, a ginseng market, the Hamyang ginseng train tour and a historical tour of simmani -- people who professionally forage wild ginseng.Admission fees vary by program and the festival is open to visitors of all ages.The homepage (www.sansamfestival.com) is in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese). You can also call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.