BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Hankook Tire, the nation’s largest tiremaker, will supply its ultra-high-functioning tire Ventus S1 evo2 for Audi’s new RS5 Coupe model, the company said Thursday. The product will be supplied as original equipment tire to German luxury carmaker, it added.It is the second high-spec Audi model to equip Hankook Tire’s Ventus S1 evo2. Hankook Tire has already been supplying the product for the Audi TT.Winning recognition from the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft, a touring car racing series held in Germany, Ventus S1 evo2 provides better handling and steering response for high-functioning cars.The company’s new “sound absorber” was applied to its flagship tire product to minimize road noise, offering silent driving for the vehicle that has put the Bi-Turbo Engine to improve driving performance.The product is also being supplied to BMW’s high-functioning vehicle M4 GT4.(christory@heraldcorp.com)