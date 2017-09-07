Korea's public firms to hold joint recruitment in H2

NATIONAL

South Korea's public firms will jointly recruit new workers in the second half of this year as part of the government's efforts to give more fair opportunities to young jobseekers, the finance ministry said Thursday.



A total of 46 state-funded corporations, including the Korea Power Corp. and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), will be categorized into seven large groups so they can conduct admission tests at the same time, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance. Another 230 public corporations will maintain their own hiring programs.



Grouping some companies popular with jobseekers will prevent highly qualified people from taking multiple tests, which has been cited for depriving others of the chances.



The joint examinations will take place between September and November, with some 3,500 people to be hired under the joint recruitment plan, the ministry added.



Eleven infrastructure-related public firms such as the Incheon International Airport Corp. will participate the government-led scheme, along with 11 energy corporations like KEPCO and 10 policy lenders including the Korea Development Bank.



But the companies can adhere to individual schedules for follow-up interviews, once the first test has been administered, the ministry said.



The finance ministry, which handles policies on state-funded institutions, said the joint recruitment plan will help young people have fairer opportunities to get decent jobs.



"Young jobseekers apply for multiple institutions and take a number of exams during the recruiting season, with some applicants passing many tests and thus limiting chances for their peers," said Yang Choong-mo, a director general at the ministry. "The joint recruitment will also help companies reduce costs related to hiring." (Yonhap)