NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 69-year-old man suffered a fatal accident while lifting 90-kilogram weights unattended, according to police, Thursday.The accident took place early morning at a gym in Geoje, located off the coast of port city Busan.The gym owner found the man dead with the heavy weight on his neck at 9:10 a.m.The CCTV recordings showed the man had been lifting the weight several times at around 8:10 a.m. when he suddenly dropped the weights. No one had been around to offer immediate help.(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)