U-Kiss’ Kiseop suffers second-degree burns while filming music video

ENTERTAINMENT

(NH EMG)

Kiseop of U-Kiss suffered burns from an explosion during the filming of a music video“U-Kiss member Kiseop was in an accident involving an explosion while filming a music video,” said the K-pop group’s agency in a statement Wednesday night.According to NH EMG, the smoke emitter that the singer was holding exploded toward his face. He suffered second-degree burns and was hit by dozens of shrapnel. He was rushed to a hospital in Incheon, near the filming set.“He received primary care at a nearby hospital and went home because he couldn’t get stitches right away,” the agency said.“I was relieved after getting in contact with Kiseop. Please support and pray for Kiseop’s quick recovery,” tweeted former U-Kiss member Kevin.The agency added that smoke emitters like the one that exploded are often used for cheering at soccer games and festivals.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)