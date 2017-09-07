U-Kiss’ Kiseop suffers second-degree burns while filming music video

“U-Kiss member Kiseop was in an accident involving an explosion while filming a music video,” said the K-pop group’s agency in a statement Wednesday night.
According to NH EMG, the smoke emitter that the singer was holding exploded toward his face. He suffered second-degree burns and was hit by dozens of shrapnel. He was rushed to a hospital in Incheon, near the filming set.
“He received primary care at a nearby hospital and went home because he couldn’t get stitches right away,” the agency said.
|(NH EMG)
The agency added that smoke emitters like the one that exploded are often used for cheering at soccer games and festivals.
