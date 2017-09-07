Britain suspends ELT program in N. Korea: report

NATIONAL

The British Council has stopped its long-running English Language Teacher Training Program (ELT program) in North Korea due to mounting instability on the Korean Peninsula, a US broadcaster reported Thursday.



The council recently made the decision to follow the British foreign ministry's latest travel advisory that warned its people not to visit the North, Voice of America said, citing an email from Chloe Kembery, head of media at the council.





North Koreans celebrate the 'succesful' H-bomb test (KCNA-Yonhap)

The ministry warned Sunday -- when Pyongyang conducted a sixth nuclear test -- against all but essential travel to the North, saying there remains a threat of further missile or nuclear tests, which could lead to further instability in the country.The council has operated the ELT program in the North for nearly 17 years since Britain's foreign ministry reached an agreement with the North in May 2000.Under the accord, four British teachers have so far trained English teachers at seven universities and three middle schools in the North, according to the broadcaster.In 2014, the two sides agreed on a three-year extension of the accord, but this year's discussions on its further renewal have been suspended, it added. (Yonhap)