Samsung retains No. 1 smartphone maker title as Huawei's makes headway

Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its top global smartphone maker title in June and July, data showed Thursday, with China-based Huawei Technologies Inc. rising to No. 2 for the first time ever on a monthly basis.



According to the data compiled by Counterpoint Research, Samsung Electronics accounted for more than 20 percent of the world's smartphone market in the two-month period, holding onto a solid lead.



Huawei posted shares hovering above 10 percent in June and July, beating US Apple Inc. for the first time, the industry tracker added.





Industry watchers said although Apple's sales remained sluggish over the cited period as the company is set to showcase the new iPhone later this month, Huawei's indicates that Chinese brands are gradually making inroads into the worldwide market.By product, Counterpoint Research said Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were the most-sold smartphones in July with market shares of 4 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 held onto a market share of 1.8 percent, ranking fifth in terms of units sold. (Yonhap)