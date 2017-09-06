Mother, sisters visited jailed Samsung heir Lee: sources

NATIONAL

The May 21, 2015 file photo shows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (R) and his mother Hong Ra-hee (L) watching a baseball game at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The mother and two sisters of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong have recently visited him at a detention center, legal sources said Wednesday.The Samsung heir was sentenced to five years in prison on Aug. 25 for giving 43 billion won ($38 million) in kickbacks to ousted President Park Geun-hye's confidante in return for government backing for his succession scheme.Hong Ra-hee, the wife of bedridden Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, visited Seoul Detention Center on the outskirts of the capital after the court ruling, the sources said. The exact date was not immediately known.She was accompanied by Lee's two younger sisters -- Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and Samsung C&T President Lee Seo-hyun.It is the second time Lee's family has visited him at the detention center. Their last visit was in March, about a month after he was arrested. (Yonhap)