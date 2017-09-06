GM Korea steps up moves to quell rumors of withdrawal from Korea

“Firstly, I have heard the many rumors of media regarding our operation in GM Korea. I can assure you that our team and I are committed to turning around our Korean operations, working with all stakeholders and our partners to improve our competitiveness and profitability,” Kaher Kazem told reporters before a tour around GM Korea’s Design Center in Bupyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
Equipped with cutting edge facilities, the Design Center here is the second largest by size, after the one in North America, where some 180 employees in charge of product design programs for Chevrolet, Buick and GMC. In 2014, a total 40 billion won ($35.2 million) was invested in remodeling the center that had been expanded by two times to cover 16,640 square meters of land.
“GM Korea is GM’s Chevrolet fifth largest and fastest growing market which our team are very proud of. GM Korea is playing an important role as a manufacturing, design and engineering base for GM Global operation.”
GM’s appointment of Kazem, who previously lead the withdrawal of GM India, as the new head of the local unit alongside the unionized workers’ partial strike for two years in a row have further triggered talks of the company pulling out of Korea.
|Clay models of GM vehicles and the interior made using 3-D augmented reality technology at the Design Center in Bupyeong, Gyeonggi Province (GM Korea)
Highlighting on the design center’s role, the company said the design of GM’s electric vehicles – Chevy Bolt EV and Spark EV – were created by professionals here.
The teams here had also worked on the design of GM’s small SUVs, including Spark, Aveo and Trax along with Buick cars and vehicles sold in emerging markets.
GM Korea said the latest three dimension augmented reality facility newly placed at the center has enhanced design technology of GM.
The center is composed of the exterior design team, interior design team, color and trim team, sculpting team, studio engineering team and more.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)