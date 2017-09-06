Pentagon solid with self-produced ‘Demo_01’

But for this 10-member K-pop boy band Pentagon, making a quick return to the scene with a new record packed with self-produced songs less than a year after its debut, and only two months after dropping its last record, meant something bigger than a step forward.
|Ten-piece boy band Pentagon performs during a media showcase for its fourth EP “Demo_01” in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
“Filling the whole EP with the songs we made was a big challenge not only for us, but for our label and people working with us. But as we’ve poured our hearts into it, we take huge pride in it,” said band leader Hui, also the group’s core lyricist, at a media showcase for Pentagon‘s fourth EP ”Demo_01“ in Seoul on Wednesday.
Led by lead track “Like This,” “Demo_01,“ is a five-track EP that includes R&B tinged “It’s Over,” featuring Kino as a lyricist for the first time, and “Until Today (unofficial title),” a song with a sticky synth hook written by Jinho. Fourth and fifth tracks “Cool Rap” and “When I Was in Love,” respectively, are also products of tight cooperation between lyricists E’Dawn, Yuto, Wooseok and Hui.
“Like This,” composed by Hui and producer team Flow Blow, is a mid-tempo dance number influenced by soft electronic dance tune peppered with dynamic rhythms and melodies that will make your heart thump. Lyrically, the song centers on unraveling troubles and introspective questions of the adventurous spirits in their 20s, with a piercing message to follow one’s dreams.
|Ten-piece boy band Pentagon performs during a media showcase for its fourth EP “Demo_01” in Seoul on Wednesday. (Cube Entertainment)
“It’s true that I had high expectations for the songs I made for Wanna One, but I think my main goal was in promoting our group’s songs through my producing activities, as our songs haven’t done well on the charts,” said Hui, who took part in writing Pentagon’s early works such as “Organic Song,” “You Are” and “Thank You.”
“Hui is our bandmate who’s always written great songs for us. I consider ‘Demo_01’ our new start,” said Jinho.
Hui is also one of the most active members in the group, having formed a K-pop trio called Triple H with bandmate E’Dawn and label mate HyunA in April.
|Ten-piece boy band Pentagon performs during a media showcase for its fourth EP “Demo_01” in Seoul on Wednesday. (Cube Entertainment)
Since the debut under Cube Entertainment in October last year with its self-titled EP, Pentagon has grown rapidly, dropping its second and third EPs “Five Senses” in January and “Ceremony” in June. The group‘s first Japanese EP “Gorilla,” released in March, has been a success and it held concerts in Osaka prior to its comeback.
Following the release of the new EP on Wednesday evening, Pentagon was set to hold its third solo concert “Tentastic Vol.3 Promise” at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul later on the same day.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)