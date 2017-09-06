Kumho Tire turnaround main focus after deal collapses: biz leader

In March, China's Qingdao Doublestar signed a 955 billion-won ($844 million) contract with the creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank to buy a 42.01-percent stake in South Korea's No. 2 tiremaker. The deal fell through Monday when the creditors rejected Doublestar's demand to cut the purchase price, citing deteriorating earnings.
|(Yonhap)
Doublestar demanded the creditors cut the price by 16 percent to 800 billion won, the KDB said.
The creditors called on Kumho Asiana to immediately come up with a self-rescue plan for the tire unit.
"We are reviewing a variety of options, including the sale of (Kumho Tire's) assets in China, to put the financially troubled tire unit back on track," Kumho Asiana Chairman Park Sam-koo told reporters in the lobby of group headquarters in Seoul, according to a company spokesman. (Yonhap)