Galaxy Note 8 to be equipped with Korean document app

BUSINESS

Hancom Inc., a South Korean software developer, said Wednesday that Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 8 smartphones to be sold in the United States will adopt its document-editing program.



The company said the app, named Hancom Office S, will be installed on Samsung's latest phablet. The program allows users to edit not only PDF files but also those made in MS Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint.



The company also provided the Hancom Office S application for the Galaxy S8 smartphones released in April.Hancom said the release of the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to lend support to the company's efforts to tap deeper into the global market. (Yonhap)