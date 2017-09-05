Activists call for improvement in migrant fishermen’s human rights

NATIONAL

Migrant fishermen are exposed to human rights abuses, activists and human rights lawyers said Tuesday, calling on the government and ship-owning companies to step up efforts to improve the situation.



Hosted by Advocates for Public Interest Law, International Organization for Migration’s Korea office and the Human Rights Network for Migrant Fishermen, the conference brought together activists and government officials in an attempt to draw up a long-term solution to tackle human rights violations of migrant fishermen.





An outdoor billboard carries an advertisement by an agency recruiting foreign fishermen to work on Korean-owned vessels in Manila, Philippines. (IOM)