Activists call for improvement in migrant fishermen’s human rights

Migrant fishermen are exposed to human rights abuses, activists and human rights lawyers said Tuesday, calling on the government and ship-owning companies to step up efforts to improve the situation.
Hosted by Advocates for Public Interest Law, International Organization for Migration’s Korea office and the Human Rights Network for Migrant Fishermen, the conference brought together activists and government officials in an attempt to draw up a long-term solution to tackle human rights violations of migrant fishermen.
|An outdoor billboard carries an advertisement by an agency recruiting foreign fishermen to work on Korean-owned vessels in Manila, Philippines. (IOM)
According to Kim Jong-chul, a lawyer for APIL, migrant fishing crews were more vulnerable to human rights abuses as they are unable to seek help or leave while at sea, saying that the crew are subjected to “forcible labor” and “human trafficking.”
“Migrant workers on bigger ships, those with displacement of more than 20 tons, were more vulnerable to exploitation,” he said. “South Korean government and ship-owning firms are partially accountable for such abuses.”
APIL and IOM jointly published a report titled “Tied at Sea: Human Rights Violations of Migrant Workers on Korean Fishing Vessels,” based on their two-year investigation and interviews with some 70 migrant fishermen based in Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
The report details how migrant fishermen were lured by recruiting agencies that promised high wages, but were forced into a vicious cycle of debt, and exploitation aboard Korean vessels and disconnected from help at vast sea.
The investigation found that migrant fishing crews suffer from poor living conditions, long hours of work, discriminatory pay, confiscation of their documents, verbal and physical assault, among other issues.
“The process of recruiting and managing migrant fishermen is too complicated. In accordance of a size of a ship, different laws apply and different ministries oversee the recruitment system and labor conditions,” Kim said, pointing to the legal limbo which leaves foreign workers unprotected.
In South Korea, migrant workers hired on ships which weigh 20 tons or over in coastal and high seas are subject to the Seafarers Act, under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Foreign workers on boats weighing less than 20 tons are under the Employment Permit System run by the Labor Ministry.
Only those under the EPS are subjected to the Labor Standards Act, which stipulates working hours and labor rights, and the Minimum Wage Act, which states the minimum wage set annually by the government. The Seafarers Act does not stipulate labor rights or minimum wage for foreign fishermen.
“There needs to be a single ministry and single law that manage foreign fishermen,” he said, adding that the two-way system of managing foreign fishermen results in relevant ministries shifting their responsibility to monitor the process of recruitment and working conditions.
Kim and activists called on the government to classify the fishing vessels into three categories and better monitor recruitment process and labor conditions by the categories, as well as enact laws and institutions to better protect migrant workers‘ rights.
South Korea began to receive migrant fishermen in 1993 to fill the labor shortage in the fishing industry. The industry is heavily reliant on migrant fishermen amid young people’s reluctance to fill jobs in the agriculture, fishing and farming sectors.
As of the end of 2016, the number of migrant fishing crew stood at 11,305, accounting for 41 percent of the total fishing crew in South Korea. The number has seen a gradual increase from 9,162 in 2010 to 11,815 in 2015.
The government officials talked about their own difficulties in improving the situation for foreign fishermen.
“We are educating Korean fishing crews on human rights, set up a call center to receive complains from migrant fishermen, increase the number of officers monitoring working conditions, for example,” Seo Jin-hee from the Fisheries ministry said.
“But we agree that there has only been a gradual improvement, not fundamental progress,” she said.
"It is not only a problem facing foreign fishermen. It is also a problem for Korean seamen as the fishing makes them leave their family and land for long,” she said. “We will put a priority to protection of human rights and try to improve the situation.”
Human rights abuses facing migrant fishermen first came to light in 2012 when 32 Indonesian crews on the Korea-flagged long haul fishing vessel Oyang 75 escaped it in New Zealand. They claimed that they were verbally, sexually and physically assaulted and not paid their wages, which was confirmed by both Korean and New Zealand authorities.
Since then, there were growing calls for measures to improve the appalling working conditions for migrant fishermen on Korean-owned vessels, but activists claimed that there had not been significant improvements.
“There has been criticism that migrant fishermen were left unprotected because fishing vessels are not subjected to the government‘s regulations and monitoring,” said Rep. Park Ju-min of the Democratic Party of Korea, one of the lawmakers who hosted the event.
“We cannot neglect such a situation and we will make efforts to improve fishermen’s human rights in the country.”
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)