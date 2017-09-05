Will Kumho chairman seize one last chance to buyback tire unit?

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The troubled sale of Kumho Tire, the nation’s second-largest tiremaker, took a new turn Tuesday with reports circulating on failed negotiations between creditors and China’s Qingdao Doublestar, as well as a surprising comment by a South Korean minister seen as supporting the Kumho chairman’s wish to buy back the tire unit.The creditors of Kumho Tire held a meeting in the afternoon to make a final decision on Doublestar’s demand to cut its bid price for a controlling stake in the South Korean tiremaker.Even before the meeting kicked off, local reports quoted insiders as saying that the two sides had failed to narrow their differences and that this is likely to lead to a termination of the contract.Doublestar signed a contract with the creditors to buy a 42.01 percent stake in Kumho Tire for 955 billion won ($844 million) in March. The Chinese firm has been demanding the creditors to cut 16 percent of the sale price to 800 billion won.The two sides have been also locking horns over the issues of securing jobs for existing Kumho Tire employees and keeping the tiremaker’s production units in South Korea.If the creditors reject the demand, the deal could be cancelled, according to reports, then the sale of Kumho Tire would be put on the market list with Kumho Asiana Chairman Park Sam-koo still holding the right of first refusal.Amid the market rumors, Paik Un-gyu, minister of trade, industry and energy, caused a stir by making a comment widely viewed as being supportive of the Kumho chairman’s buyback plan. The minister told reporters Monday evening that even if the creditors accepted Doublestar’s demand of cutting down the sale price, Park would be given the first opportunity to buy back or reject the offer. Paik also added that the chairman forming a consortium “one way or another” would be the best scenario for Kumho Tire.The comment drew fire as it gave the impression of the government intervening in the case. The ministry refuted the report, saying that Paik was only trying to explain the legal procedure of selling a defense industry company to a foreign entity.The tiremaker is categorized as a defense industry company as it manufactures tires for fighter planes. The minister of industry holds the final right to approve the sale of a defense-related company.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)