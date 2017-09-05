Samsung SDS launches conversational AI platform for businesses

BUSINESS

The Samsung SDS headquarters in southern Seoul(Samsung SDS)

Samsung SDS, the internet technology solutions arm of South Korea’s Samsung Group, on Tuesday launched its new artificial intelligence platform for enterprises Brity, joining the global race to develop AI-powered solutions to enhance workflow efficiency.Brity is a conversational AI assistant, or a chatbot solution, which understands and processes natural language. It can converse with users in both written and spoken form to respond to different requests as needed.Powered by deep learning algorithms, Brity is capable of understanding complex sentences as it analyzes the intention of a user’s question to provide the correct responses, the company explained. It also continuously learns on its own based on the data it accumulates with use, Samsung SDS said.For instance, when a user asks, “When will the fridge I ordered yesterday arrive?” Brity analyzes the questions’ intention to pull up information on the product’s order and delivery status.Samsung SDS noted that Brity is similar to Samsung Electronics’ AI assistant Bixby in that it is underpinned by similar technologies. However, they are different as the former is designed for use by corporate clients for targeted purposes while the latter targets mass consumers and is thus trained to process a broader range of day-to-day information.The new AI assistant supports only Korean currently. It will later be expanded to support English in the future as the core systematic framework enabling the chatbot tech is already developed, according to Samsung SDS.Brity is already in use across Samsung affiliates since April, used by employees to pull up information such as calendars and meal schedules at the company cafeteria on their smartphones using a mobile messenger.Looking ahead, Brity will help client companies in their supply chain management systems, such as by looking up inventory and business performance data by asking questions via the mobile messenger.The conversational AI will also be applied to customer service call centers operated by clients to process and respond to customer inquiries and requests by voice.The launch of Brity completes Samsung SDS’ three-pronged vision for its AI solutions business -- developing analytical, visual and conversational forms of AI.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)