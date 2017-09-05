Mercedes-Benz unveils new S-Class models in Korea

For two months, the German luxury carmaker‘s local sales unit will be selling eight models, including the Mercedes-AMG S 63 4Matic and Mercedes-Maybach, the company said. S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet models will be introduced next year, it added.
|The New Mercedes-Benz S-Class (left) and New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (right) (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
“Different engines will come not all together, but in the course of the next four months,” said Dimitris Psillakis, Mercedes-Benz Korea‘s CEO.
Psillakis also expressed hopes of maintaining sales momentum in the Korean car market.
“Despite the fact that the S-class phased out last month and that it will take time to ramp up the production of the new models, we expect the sales to remain basically much as same as last year,” said Psillakis.
Mercedes-Benz Korea sold 56,343 units in Korea in 2016. Of those, 6,783 cars were S-Class models.
“We have secured a good portion of production from the factory,” Psillakis said. “Now is a job of how the sales team to match the interests of customers with coming vehicles in the next four to five months,” Psillakis added.
The New S-Class sedans’ prices range from 145.5 million won ($128,000) for the S 350 d 4MATIC to 243.5 million won for the Mercedes-Maybach S 560 4MATIC.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)