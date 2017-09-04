[News Analysis] North may have succeeded in miniaturizing nuke warheads for ICBMs: defense chief

NATIONAL

With Sunday’s nuclear test, North Korea might have succeeded in making nuclear warheads small enough to be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile, South Korea’s defense chief said Monday.



In a parliamentary inquiry a day after the North conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test at Punggye-ri site, Defense Minister Song Young-moo told lawmakers that the military suspects the North may have secured technology to produce miniaturized nuclear warheads that weigh less than 500 kilograms.



“The lighter the warhead, the more effective it becomes. … We believe they have succeeded,” in miniaturizing the warheads, said Song, adding that the nuclear warhead used in Sunday’s nuclear test appeared to be small and light “enough to be fit into an ICBM.”



Having a miniaturized warhead is the key to developing a workable nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of hitting the US mainland. Nuclear states, such as the US and Russia, deploy nuclear weapons whose weight ranges from 110 to 500 kilograms.



The Defense Ministry, however, downplayed Song’s remark later, saying the minister did not mean to suggest the North’s success in miniaturizing nuclear warheads, as his argument was based on the image of a warhead released by the North’s state media Sunday, which could be a mock-up.





Defense Minister Song Young-moo testifies at the National Assembly. Yonhap