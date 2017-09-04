Top diplomats of S. Korea, China discuss latest N. Korean nuke test

NATIONAL

BEIJING -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China discussed North Korea's sixth nuclear test and their countries' response to it during a phone conversation on Monday, the foreign ministry here said.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi consulted mainly on "the circumstantial assessment of the sixth nuclear test and the direction of their future response," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.But the two sides agreed not to disclose the details of their phone conversation to the public, the ministry added.The consultation came one day after North Korea conducted a test of what it called a hydrogen bomb for an intercontinental ballistic missile, the country's sixth nuclear test.Earlier in the day, China's foreign ministry lodged a complaint with the North Korean Embassy in Beijing over the prohibited nuclear test. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed during a press briefing that the ministry spoke to "a responsible North Korean embassy official" on Sunday. However, he did not identify who the North Korean official was. (Yonhap)