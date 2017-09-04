YoonA’s ‘You Are My Star’ next in line for SM Station

|A teaser photo for YoonA’s upcoming solo track “You Are My Star” (S.M. Entertainment)
According to the agency Monday, the upcoming track, which marks YoonA’s second solo work since “Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway,” will be released in both Chinese and Korean on Friday evening via several local music streaming sites including Melon, Genie and Naver Music. “Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway,” which features indie band 10cm, was also introduced on SM Station in March last year.
“You Are My Star” is the 23rd track to be introduced in the second season of SM Station, which began on March 31. The project’s first season started on Feb. 3 last year and ended on Feb. 3 this year with 52 songs.
YoonA debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in August 2007. She is currently starring in the MBC drama series “The King Loves.” She has starred in several TV dramas, such as “You Are My Destiny” in 2008, “Love Rain” in 2012 and “The K2” last year.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)