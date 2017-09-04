SK chief’s daughter to wed in October

|Chey Yun-jeong
SK Group chairman’s daughter will tie the knot with an official of an IT venture firm on Oct. 21, the group said Monday.
Chey Yun-jeong, 28, is Chairman Chey Tae-won’s eldest child from his marriage with Roh So-young, the daughter of former President Roh Tae-woo. The younger Chey joined SK’s pharmaceutical arm in June. She had begun her career at Bain and Company, a global consulting firm.
Chey met her fiance, surnamed Yoon, while working at Bain, the company said, without revealing his name and his current position at his company.
The wedding ceremony will be held in Seoul, with family members attending only.
At SK Biopharmaceuticals, Chey is part of the global marketing team, which seeks the company’s entry into overseas markets.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)