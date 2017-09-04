Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

‘Memoir of Murderer’ invited to London film fest

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sep 4, 2017 - 11:07
  • Updated : Sep 4, 2017 - 11:07
South Korean crime-thriller “Memoir of a Murderer” has been invited to this year‘s BFI London Film Festival, the movie’s local distributor said Monday.

The movie led by actor Seol Kyung-gu will be screened in the Thrill section at the 61st edition of the festival, which is the largest film festival in Britain. This year‘s event will run from Oct. 4-15.

"Memoir of a Murderer" (Showbox)
Previous Korean titles that have been invited to the same category were “New World” (2013), “A Hard Day” (2014), “Assassination” (2015) and “The Wailing” (2016).

Based on Kim Young-ha’s best-selling novel of the same name, “Memoir of a Murderer” depicts the story of an aged former serial killer with Alzheimer‘s who strives to keep his only daughter safe from serial murders that have struck his neighborhood.

The Showbox release is scheduled to open in North America on Friday, a day after its domestic release. It will also be shown in Australia, New Zealand, France, Turkey, Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114