UN Security Council to meet Monday over NK nuke test

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

NEW YORK -- The United Nations Security Council will meet Monday to discuss a response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test yet, the United States ambassador to the UN said.The emergency meeting will be held in the open at 10 a.m. (local time) at the request of the United States, South Korea, Britain, France and Japan, Nikki Haley said in a tweet Sunday.Earlier in the day, North Korea detonated what it claimed was an H-bomb that can fit inside an intercontinental ballistic missile.Last week, the 15-member Security Council unanimously adopted a statement condemning North Korea's test-firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan.In early August, it also adopted tough new sanctions against Pyongyang for its two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July. Those sanctions, which included a ban on imports of North Korean coal, iron and other goods, was designed to slash the impoverished country's $3 billion annual export revenue by a third. (Yonhap)