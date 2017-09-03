Indonesian woman’s nightclub beating draws angry reaction

NATIONAL

Jessica Setia says she was beaten by a male bouncer of the Busan club Groove. (Facebook)

An Indonesian woman claimed Sunday she was beaten up by a Korean bouncer of a club who allegedly discriminated against her and her friend because of their nationality, leaving her with a gash to her lips that needed eight stitches.Jessica Setia, a 21-year-old Indonesian national who has studied here for two years, suffered a 0.5-centimeter-deep wound on her lips and a bruise on her chin as a result of the brawl with the male bouncer of a club in Busan around midnight Friday.Setia said she was beaten “because he was being so racist to us without any reason.” When the bouncer was checking her and her friends’ identification cards, she said he forcibly took her ID card out of her wallet while she was distracted.“They let my friends, who hold Korean nationality, in easily. And when it comes to me and my Indonesian friend, he made it difficult (for us to enter the club,)” Setia told The Korea Herald. “It is what we experience in our daily lives.”Her friend, another Indonesian who only gave her first name Gabrielle, was pushed down by the bouncer and had her ID card thrown on the pavement. Enraged by what she thought was unfair and rude treatment toward her and her friend, Setia said she pushed the bouncer first.A fight developed and she had her mouth punched by the bouncer several times until her lips were torn and bleeding. She was taken to a hospital and given eight stitches in her lips.“At least, I want him to pay for my hospital (treatment). I want justice served for foreigners and less discrimination for us,” Setia said.Gabrielle also believes that they suffered their ordeal because of their ethnicity.“I am used to people looking down on Indonesians. I thought that he did not like foreigners so he might have been rude to us especially because we were not white Caucasians,” she said. “When we got upset and showed it to him, I think it made him angry.”The Busan Seomyeon Police Station said that an investigation was underway, with those involved to be called in again to testify.“The man argues that it was a two-way assault. Due to the fight, the left side of his cheek became swollen, according to our investigation. We are going to further investigate the case on Monday,” said a police officer from the team leader in charge of the initial investigation into the case.Her experience at the club went viral on social media after her friend Joshua Irwin wrote a post that describes what happened to Setia and him that night, along with a picture of her bleeding in her mouth.The post got more than 1,000 likes, 650 shares and 200 comments as of Sunday afternoon after it was first published on Saturday morning.Most of them, who are foreign residents in Korea, showed support for Setia and rage for what they see as discriminative action, and shared a similar treatment they experienced here.Behind the reason such a “small” provocation could lead to such brutal treatment are the“outdated” and “misogynistic” belief that men are superior to women, Irwin said.“This idea is endemic in many societies (especially in Korea). This altercation happened because within this way of thinking, if woman doesn’t follow protocols and by doing so disrespects a man then she needs to be checked and punished,” he said.“Furthermore, being a white foreigner is unquestionably more influential than being a foreigner who doesn’t look white or is from another Asian country,” Irwin said. “Had it been a Korean woman, or a white woman, or a male then I am sure this would not have escalated as quickly as it had.”Amanda Bastos, an American citizen who has lived here for seven years, also talked about foreigners’ distrust towards the police.“Most likely, it happened because she was a foreigner and he knew that no one would do anything about it. Also, I think there is very little accountability when violence happens towards foreigners.”It is not the first time that foreigners in Korea have said that clubs and bars have discriminated against them based on their ethnicity.In early June, Kislay Kumar, a 25-year-old Indian national, was denied entry to a bar in Itaewon, multicultural district in Seoul, because of his nationality. He was told “No Indian” by a bouncer, according to a video footage. His friends from other countries were allowed entry.In early April, Leo Mendoza, who came from Colombia, had to be a target of racist remarks and swear words because of his look when he got into a quarrel with a Korean man. He was called “a Polish son of bitch” and then later “Colombia? It is a lower quality country than Poland. Colombian son of bitch,” according to his wife.South Korea, one of the most homogenous countries in Asia, lags behind in international standards in terms of racism and diversity, experts say.The United Nations special rapporteur on racism, Mutuma Ruteere, urged South Korea in 2014 to enact an anti-discrimination law to curb racism and xenophobia, given the country’s history of ethnic and cultural homogeneity.According to a 2015 survey of 4,000 adults by the Ministry of Gender and Family Affairs, 25.7 percent of respondents said that they didn’t want people of different races as neighbors.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)