NK rights law remains only symbolic, 1 year after taking effect

The North Korean Human Rights Act, which was passed by South Korea’s National Assembly in March 2016, calls for the establishment of a relevant foundation within the Unification Ministry, but the government here has been reportedly struggling with the task of appointing its members.
|(Yonhap)
The 12-member group is to consist of five members recommended by the ruling party and another five suggested by the opposition parties, along with two handpicked by the unification minister.
The law bestows the foundation with the authority to oversee core North Korean humanitarian-aid projects, while providing financial assistance to relevant nongovernmental organizations and local civic groups.
Noting the sluggish progress, the Unification Ministry has submitted an official proposal to the National Assembly Secretariat, encouraging the government to fully carry out the purpose of the bill.
“A number of humanitarian projects can be made possible only through the human rights foundation, which indicates that the North Korean Human Rights Act can only come into force upon the foundation’s establishment,” a Unification Ministry official said Sunday.
The ministry official added that the appointment would gain traction once the opposition parties quickly reach a consensus on their five nominees, referring to the political tension that has been standing in the way of the bill. President Moon Jae-in has been trying to refocus the act by including its full enactment in his administration’s 100 policy tasks.
The government has also been reportedly paying off a monthly rent of 63 million won ($56,000) for the foundation’s headquarters established last October, despite the absence of its key members and employees.
The bill also supports an archive that documents cases of Pyongyang’s rights violations and information regarding separated families, abductees and prisoners of war.
North Korea has openly lambasted the act closely following its enactment, claiming that South Korea is not entitled to take issue with North Korea’s human rights situation and calling it a “sinister” move to undermine Pyongyang.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)