BTS to hold 1st dome concert in Japan

ENTERTAINMENT

A poster for BTS’ upcoming concert in Japan (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS is at it again, this time with an October concert in Japan.Big Hit Entertainment said Sunday the K-pop act would hold a concert on Oct. 14 and 15 at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, marking its first concert at a dome in the country.The boy band has enjoyed popularity in the country, with its Japanese tour gathering some 145,000 fans across Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Saitama, Fukuoka and Sapporo from May to July.Its single “Blood Sweat & Tears” was the 11th best-selling single on the country’s Oricon chart. The group was the only K-pop artist in the top 20.BTS is slated to release the new EP “Love Yourself Seung Her,” on Sept. 18, the first of the upcoming “Love Yourself” series.BTS recently become the first K-pop artist to make it on the Billboard 200 chart with four consecutive albums.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)