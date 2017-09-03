AREX remains most popular airport-city transit service

An average of 218,060 passengers used the service between July and August this year, the Incheon Airport Railroad said Sunday.
The AREX service has marked significant growth since its opening in 2007. In January this year, 269,758 passengers used the AREX on Jan. 20, marking a record-high number of daily passengers.
The AREX links Seoul Station and Incheon Airport.
|Passengers use the AREX early check-in service at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Incheon Airport Railroad)
The service has two types of trains. The express nonstop train offers 43-minute direct travel from Inchon Airport to Seoul Station. Another route stops at 12 stations between Seoul and Incheon Airport. It takes about 58 minutes for the train to travel from the airport to Seoul Station, the airport railroad said.
A ride on the express train costs 4,150 won ($3.70) and the nonstop train 8,000 won.
The AREX also currently offers discounts, such as 1,500 won of discount when more than three people book together. Customers with international flight tickets -- offered by Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju International Airport, China Southern Airlines and T’way Airlines -- can also purchase a nonstop AREX ticket for 6,900 won.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)