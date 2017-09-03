Seoul subway hit by weekend glitches

NATIONAL

Seoul Subway Line Nos. 1 and 2 experienced an array of disruptions on Saturday, resulting in delays in travel time.A train on Line 1 had to be stopped after a technical problem arose between Namyeong Station and Yongsan Station at around 7:35 p.m., forcing passengers to change to the next train. The next three trains had to stop for roughly 17 minutes.Earlier in the day at around 11:20 a.m., a train departing from Hongik University Station to Sinchon Station on Line 2 lost power on its main circuit and suffered a 2-minute blackout.Emergency measures by the train staff helped minimize service disruption, but the train was pulled out of service at Seongsu Station, where a substitute train took its place.