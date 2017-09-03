Go to Mobile Version

Seoul subway hit by weekend glitches

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Sep 3, 2017 - 14:20
  • Updated : Sep 3, 2017 - 14:33
Seoul Subway Line Nos. 1 and 2 experienced an array of disruptions on Saturday, resulting in delays in travel time.

A train on Line 1 had to be stopped after a technical problem arose between Namyeong Station and Yongsan Station at around 7:35 p.m., forcing passengers to change to the next train. The next three trains had to stop for roughly 17 minutes.

Subway Line No. 4 also suffered glitches in electricity supply, Aug. 28 (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day at around 11:20 a.m., a train departing from Hongik University Station to Sinchon Station on Line 2 lost power on its main circuit and suffered a 2-minute blackout.

Emergency measures by the train staff helped minimize service disruption, but the train was pulled out of service at Seongsu Station, where a substitute train took its place.

