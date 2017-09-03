McDonald’s Korea halts sales of bulgogi burger

BUSINESS

Bulgogi burger (McDonald's website)

McDonald’s Korea halted sales of its bulgogi burgers on Saturday, after a group of customers showed symptoms of enteritis after having the burger at a branch in Jeonju, southwestern Korea.Seven grade school students and a teacher who ate bulgogi burgers on Aug. 25 reportedly suffered stomachaches and high fever.Following the incident, McDonald’s Korea said would temporarily take the iconic Korean burgers off the menu and cooperate with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in determining the exact cause of the sickness among consumers.“The company is cooperating with the government authorities’ investigation to identify the cause of the illness of the customers who visited the restaurant in Jeonju, and this is a precautionary measure prior to uncovering the exact cause of the disease,” McDonald’s Korea said in a press release, adding that it is “implementing every measure required to support the recovery of the customers suffering from illness.”