Moon renews vow to help broadcasters secure independence, objectivity

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Friday renewed his pledge to help local broadcasters secure independence from political power and objectivity, stressing their responsibility to protect citizens‘ right to know and freedom of speech.



Moon made the remarks during a ceremony marking Broadcasting Day, as some labor unions of local broadcasters are poised to go on strike next week, demanding their presidents step down over their allegedly political influence on news production.





South Korea President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

“National unity, the democratic formation of public opinion, protection of the right to know and freedom of expression ... these are the broadcasters’ public responsibilities or objectivity delineated in the broadcasting law,” Moon said in a statement read out by Korea Communications Commission chief Lee Hyo-seong.“I will work to ensure broadcasters‘ independence and objectivity, and help them free from any political influence,” he said.The Moon administration, along with the ruling party, has been stressing the importance of shoring up broadcasters’ objectivity and reliability. But opposition parties slammed it, arguing he appears to be attempting to hold sway over the media. (Yonhap)