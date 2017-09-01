ITCCK, Edrington Korea promote pre-dinner wine

BUSINESS

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Korea and Edrington Korea are holding a weeklong promotion to promote Campari, a predinner wine imported from Italy.The campaign, “Reddy to Italy,” kicked off Monday to first promote Italy’s aperitivo, a part of the country’s dining culture, and Campari, one of its representative predinner wine brands. The word “reddy” represents the color of the wine and was picked to raise consumer interest in the world of Italian wine, the company said. The Aperitivo Week runs through Sunday at 17 restaurants in Seoul, including Il Chiasso in Hannam-dong and Ristorante Al Peck in Lotte World Tower in Jamsil.Customers visiting the designated restaurants will be given aperitivo cocktails and welcome drinks that pair well with Italian dishes, the company said. Customers can also receive a free invitation for an aperitivo after-party to be held at BARN Lounge in Hannam-dong on Wednesday.For more information, visit www.itcck.org/korean.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)