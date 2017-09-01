Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

‘6 in 10 Koreans do overtime every other day without extra pay’

By Kim Min-joo
  • Published : Sep 1, 2017 - 17:33
  • Updated : Sep 1, 2017 - 17:33
Korea’s salaried employees work an average of 2 1/2 days overtime per week, a poll showed Friday.

Employment-related portal JobKorea -- citing its recent survey of 1,013 office workers -- alleged that an average worker puts in 2 1/2 days of overtime per week. 

The survey also showed that only 37.7 percent of the respondents are compensated properly for the extra hours.

When asked whether “Overtime work should be taken for granted” 69.9 percent of the respondents said “No.” Also, 63.9 percent of the respondents said they work overtime involuntarily because of circumstances out of their control.

The reasons for overtime work given by the respondents were the nature of the work and the industry (43.9 percent), urgent tasks popping up unpredictably (38.6 percent) and company culture (25.8 percent).

(Yonhap)

(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114